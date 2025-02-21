ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Arrests Associate Of Terrorist Landa Harike

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday said it has arrested an associate of foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike. Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the accused, Sukhchain Singh alias Bhujia, from Matti village in Mansa was arrested and a .32 caliber pistol along with five cartridges were seized from his possession.

The officer said based on a tip-off police teams under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban launched an operation and arrested the accused from the Bhikhi area in Mansa.

Sukhchain was wanted in a recent attempt to murder case at Bhikhi. He also is a history sheeter with a number of criminal cases including attempt to murder registered against him, the DGP said. He said preliminary investigation revealed that Sukhchain was planning to target rival gang members.

In another case, police apprehended a shooter of the notorious Bambiha gang and seized two pistols and 10 cartridges from him. He was arrested from Liddharan village under Maksudan police station, officials said. The accused, Aman Kumar alias Golden, hailing from Padraunan village in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, was currently residing in Jalandhar, they said.