Punjab Police Arrest 8 Smugglers, Including Woman

Amritsar: At least eight smugglers, including a woman kingpin, were arrested, after heroin was recovered from their possession, police officials said on Sunday.

Punjab Police conducted raids at two separate places in Punjab's Amritsar, they added. In the recent bust, approximately 5,200 kg of heroin was recovered and when they were arrested four kg of heroin was recovered from their possession, officials added.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police team revealed that the kingpin identified as Mandeep Kaur was in a relationship with a man who introduced him to Pakistan-based smugglers. Mandeep is around 27 years old, a widow and lives in Chheharta, who used to work in a salon.

In addition, the man attempted to pose as a police officer to carry out illegal activities by donning a uniform. His ancestral home is in village Khalza, Tarn Taran which is near the international border, sources said.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav shared the two separate incidents on the X handle. The recent post read, "In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border drug cartel operated by a woman kingpin along with 2 operatives providing logistical assistance and recover 5.2 Kg Heroin."

"An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act at the PS State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Along with this, the police have started an investigation to expose the previous links of these accused," the officer added.

"The arrested persons are identified as Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Iban Kalan, Amritsar Rural, Alam Arora, who hails from Janta Colony, Chheharta, Manmeet alias Golu, from Janata Colony, and the name of the fourth accused has not been disclosed yet," the DGP said.

In the morning, the DGP posted about the first incident where over 4kg of heroin was recovered. It read, "In an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar busts a narco-terror module and apprehends 4 persons and recovers 4 Kg Heroin from their possession."