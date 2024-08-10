ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Arrest International Drug Smuggling Kingpin, 2 German Passports Seized

Kingpin of an international drug smuggling racket, Simranjot Sandhu, has been arrested in a joint operation by Punjab Police and a central agency. He is being interrogated, police said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Chandigarh: In a joint operation, Punjab Police and a central agency, arrested Simranjot Sandhu, the kingpin of the 2020 case of smuggling 487 kg cocaine in Germany.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that Sandhu has international links and played a major role in smuggling drugs in India and European countries. Also, he is a key lynchpin of an international drug cartel and is wanted in Germany for drug offences, Yadav added.

Taking to his X handle, DGP wrote, "In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd in a joint operation with a central agency has apprehended Simranjot Sandhu, Kingpin of 487 Kg cocaine smuggling case (2020) in #Germany. He is a key lynchpin of an international drug cartel and is wanted in Germany for drug offences. Sandhu, with international links, played a major role in smuggling drugs in #India & other #European countries. Punjab Police is committed to dismantle the drug networks and make our state drug-free as per the directions of Hon'ble CM @BhagwantMann."

According to information, Sandhu came to India from Germany as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), but the security agencies apprehended him and handed him over to the Punjab Police. He also holds a German passport. He is currently being interrogated by the officials.

Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police has intensified raids to reach out to the hideouts of drug smugglers.

TAGGED:

