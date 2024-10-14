Punjab Police Arrest Four For Daylight Murder In Rajasthan, Revenge Killing Suspected

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Monday arrested four persons allegedly involved in the daylight murder of Subhash Sahu in Rajasthan last week.

All four are in police remand at Derra Bassi police station. Police said that the mastermind, Bhanu Sisodia has confessed to plotting the murder as an act of revenge for killing of his associate, Anil Lega, in February. Mohd Asif and Anil Kumar Godara played an important role as handlers in executing the crime, they said.

Taking to his X handle to announce the arrest of the four accused, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav posted that the case was solved following interrogation of suspects from a gangster mudule backed by Pavitar from US and Manjinder from France. "@PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring justice and safety for all citizens," the DGP tweeted.

The accused were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​and the Sas Nagar Police in a joint operation and disclosed their modus operandi during interrogation, police said.

The accused had brutally killed Sahu by firing five bullets at him in Sangriya of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on October 8. An FIR was lodged at Basni police station. The DGP said that the murder is connected with gangster Pavitar and Manjinder Singh, who live in US and France respectively.

Subhash was on his motorcycle when two youths stopped him and suddenly pulled out their pistols, firing five rounds before fleeing from the spot. The CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced later. Subhash, a resident of Kheri Salwa, was released on bail 15 days ago.

In 1970, a person named Thanaram Sahu was murdered and Anil, the deceased's grandson, took revenge by killing Thanaram in 2018. Thanaram's family took revenge by killing Anil in February. This is the fourth murder in 54 years of rivalry.