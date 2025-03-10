Punjab Police Arrest FBI-Wanted Drug Kingpin Shehnaz Singh Alias Shawn Bhinder

Chandigarh: Tarn Taran police on Monday arrested Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, an international drug lord wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrest on X. He wrote, "In a major breakthrough, Tarn Taran Police arrests Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, a transnational drug lord wanted by the FBI-USA. He was a key player in a global narcotics syndicate, smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the USA and Canada. This operation follows the arrest of four of his associates in the US on February 26, 2025, identified as- Amritpal Singh alias Amrit alias Bal, Amritpal Singh alias Cheema, Takdir Singh alias Romy, Sarbsit Singh alias Sabi and Fernando Valladares alias FRANCO..."

His name emerged during investigations of five drug peddlers in one of the largest drug seizures in the US on February 26. According to Yadav, US authorities had confiscated 391 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), 109 kg of cocaine, and four firearms from the residences and vehicles of those arrested.

The arrested individuals included Amritpal Singh alias Amrit alias Bal, Amritpal Singh alias Cheema, Takdir Singh alias Romy, Sarbsit Singh alias Sabi, and Fernando Valladares alias Franco. Yadav also wrote about the Punjab Police's 'zero tolerance' towards drug traffickers and organised crime.