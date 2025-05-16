Punjab Police Arrest Drug Smuggler With UK Link, Recover Narcotics Worth Crores

Tarn Taran: Punjab police arrested a drug smuggler, Amarjot Singh alias Jota from Jhabal area of Punjab's Tarn Taran and 5 kg of heroin has been recovered from him. The value of the seized heroin is worth crores of rupees in the international market, police said.



Giving details to the media in this regard, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the preliminary investigation conducted by the Tarn Taran Police has revealed that Amarjot Singh had links with drug handlers in the UK. He was part of an international drug syndicate, which used to smuggle drugs into Punjab through Pakistan, Yadav said. According to him, Amarjot was an important link in the supply of drugs in the state.

Punjab DGP said 40 kg of heroin was recovered from a washing machine at Bhitte and 40 kg of heroin was recovered from Rakh Sarai Manth Khan.

A case has been registered against the accused at Tarn Taran police station under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. The police are now investigating to trace Amarjot's associates.

After the arrest of Amarjot Singh, the investigating agencies are now examining his call details and travel history to expose his accomplices based abroad and his local network. More arrests are likely to be made soon in this case, according to the police.