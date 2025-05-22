Punjab Police Arrest 3 Smugglers, Seize 12 Kg Heroin And Rs 25 Lakh

Ferozepur: Under its ongoing anti-drug drive, Ferozepur Police have busted a drug nexus in a major operation and arrested three smugglers with 12 kg of heroin worth Rs 60 crore and Rs 25 lakh in cash linked to drug trafficking and hawala transactions.

An FIR has been registered at Ghall Khurd police station under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and probe is underway to unearth the links related to this racket, police said.

DIG Ferozepur Harman Bir Singh Gill said, "Police arrested two drug smugglers sometime back from whom two kg heroin and Rs 25 lakh drug money were recovered. Another major success has been achieved by investigating their links. This time, police have recovered 12.07 kg heroin from three smugglers at Ghal Khurd today. Along with this, Rs 25.12 lakh in cash and a Maruti Ertiga have also been seized. It has come to light that these criminals had already sold and destroyed some drugs. Teams have been deployed to probe into the matter."

Ferozepur Police said action is being taken under the 'War on Drugs' campaign to completely eradicate drugs, drug smugglers, anti-socials and mischievous elements. Officials said that the police have launched an in-depth probe as to how these smugglers got such a huge consignment from across the border through drones, from whom they had got it and others who are involved with them.

Sharing the details on his X handle, DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major crackdown on narco-hawala nexus, @Ferozepurpolice busts a drug smuggling module and arrests three persons with the recovery of 12.07 Kg Heroin and ₹25.12 Lakhs in drug and hawala money. An FIR under the NDPS Act is registered at PS Ghall Khurd. Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling drug syndicates, choking supply chains, and ensuring a drug-free Punjab".