Punjab Police Arrest 2 For Espionage Activities Linked To ISI

Amritsar: In a major operation, Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday apprehended two persons suspected of espionage activities linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy Foji and Sahil Masih alias Shali.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that Gurpreet Singh was in direct contact with ISI operatives and is suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives. The key ISI handler involved in the case has been identified as Rana Javed, he said.

Two mobile phones reportedly used to communicate with ISI operatives have been seized, the DGP said adding that investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify their associates.

The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs. Presently, a probe has been initiated to identify the accomplices of the accused who are behind this vast espionage-terror network.

"Punjab Police is fully committed to protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country and strict action will be taken against anyone involved in anti-national activities. Any kind of anti-national activities will not be tolerated in the state," police said.

Notably, Punjab Police, in collaboration with Central agencies, have arrested many suspects on charges of spying for Pakistan. Among them include many famous YouTubers and youths, who are currently in jail.