Punjab Panchayat Polls Marred by Violence, Repoll Underway In Multiple Villages

People go through the election procedure to cast their votes for the Punjab gram panchayat elections, in Jalandhar on Tuesday ( PTI )

Chandigarh: Re-voting is in progress across multiple villages in the panchayat elections in Punjab which have been marred by controversy, with reports of violence, booth capturing, and irregularities emerging from various parts of the state.

Re-polling is currently underway in three villages of Patiala district - Khuda, Kheri Raju Singh, and Karimnagar (Chichdharwal) - following the Commission's orders. Polls opened at 8 am today and will close at 4 pm, with results expected to be declared thereafter.

The elections have been plagued by widespread irregularities. Reports have emerged of clashes and booth capturing in various locations. Additionally, cases of altered election marks on candidate ballot papers have been reported, leading to multiple complaints being filed with the State Election Commission.