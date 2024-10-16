Punjab Panchayat Polls Marred by Violence, Repoll Underway In Multiple Villages

Chandigarh: Re-voting is in progress across multiple villages in the panchayat elections in Punjab which have been marred by controversy, with reports of violence, booth capturing, and irregularities emerging from various parts of the state.
Re-polling is currently underway in three villages of Patiala district - Khuda, Kheri Raju Singh, and Karimnagar (Chichdharwal) - following the Commission's orders. Polls opened at 8 am today and will close at 4 pm, with results expected to be declared thereafter.
The elections have been plagued by widespread irregularities. Reports have emerged of clashes and booth capturing in various locations. Additionally, cases of altered election marks on candidate ballot papers have been reported, leading to multiple complaints being filed with the State Election Commission.
Apart from Patiala, re-voting is also taking place in Mansa district's Mansa Khurd, where voting for Sarpanch and Panch panchas is underway. The entire Gram Panchayat of Lohke Khurd in Ferozepur district is being re-elected. In Moga district's Kotla Mehr Singhwala, booths 118 and 119 are undergoing re-voting.
A total of 13,937 Gram Panchayats are participating in the elections. Of these, 3,798 sarpanches have been elected unopposed, while 48,861 panches have won without contest. The elections are being conducted using ballot papers, with 25,588 Sarpanch posts and 80,598 Panch posts up for grabs.