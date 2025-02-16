Punjab NRI Minister KS Dhaliwal Slams Haryana Govt For Sending Police Buses To Take Home Deportees

Chandigarh: Punjab NRI Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal slammed the Harayana Government for sending police buses to Amritsar airport to take back its residents deported from the USA.

Dhaliwal said Indian youth, already humiliated by the US administration which brought them in shackles, are being tortured further by being made to travel to their hometowns in Haryana in police buses. Dhaliwal said thick nets have been installed on the buses. He said the Haryana Minister Anil Vij and Transport Ministry could not make any special arrangements for the deportees from Haryana.

The second US Air Force plane carrying Indians who had gone to America illegally arrived at Amritsar airport on Saturday night. There were 119 Indians on board the plane. These included 67 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana and eight from Gujarat, two each from Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Most of them are aged between 18 and 30. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the deportation of Indians from the USA. He said even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are meeting like old friends, people from India are being humiliated by the US administration.

Earlier on February 5, 104 Indians were brought to Amritsar in an US Air Force Globemaster aircraft. These included 30 from Punjab and 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat. Apart from this, there were three people from Maharashtra, two from Chandigarh and as many from Uttar Pradesh. The deportees were handcuffed with shackles on their legs.