Punjab Native Among Four Drug Peddlers Facing Property Attachment In Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties worth Rs 1.2 crore of drug peddlers in multiple cases across the district. This is part of the police’s drive against drug trafficking and in strict adherence to the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
According to officials, the major action was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. They said a single-story residential house, along with one kanal of land at Sallar, Anantnag, was attached.
“The property is owned by Bashir Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Aziz Wani, a resident of Sallar, who is involved in Case FIR No. 65/2018, registered at Police Station Srigufwar, related to the recovery of a considerable quantity of poppy straw. The seized property is estimated to be worth 70 lakhs,” they said.
In another action taken under FIR no. 35/2025 U/S 8/20-29 NDPS Act at Police Station Bijbehara, the police attached a residential house and a vehicle with registration number JK02AV-1235 belonging to Tajdar Amin Khan, son of Mohd Amin Khan, resident of Goriwan Bijbehara, presently at Karewa Colony Bijbehara.
Similarly, a shopping complex owned by Bilal Ahmad Itoo, son of Ghulam Hassan Itoo, resident of Gund Nasir, Bijbehara, was also seized by the police.
Additionally, under FIR No. 213/2024 U/S 8/15-29 NDPS Act of Police Station Bijbehara, a vehicle registration number HR16L-3657 belonging to Harjinder Singh, son of Gurdiyal Singh, resident of Mubarak Pur, Kapurthala Punjab, was also attached.
“The combined estimated market value of the properties seized in these cases stands at Rs 1.2 crore,” police added.
