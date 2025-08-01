Punjab MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Alleges Son's Life In Danger, Accuses Jailed Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

Chandigarh: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Congress Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has claimed that his son's life is in danger.

In a post on his X handle, Randhawa claimed that jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has threatened to kill his son, Udayvir Singh Randhawa. "My son Udayvir Singh Randhawa has been threatened with death by the jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Yesterday, my close friend met my son and after some time, shots were fired at that close friend. I am in Delhi for the Parliament session and no gangster can shake me," he stated.

Randhawa tagged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and stated that Punjab has turned into a paradise for gangsters.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and said, "A jailed gangster is openly threatening a senior leader, former Deputy CM, and a sitting MP. This is a failure of law and order. If gangsters can intimidate elected representatives from behind bars, then what will the common man of Punjab have? Is this the "change" that AAP promised - a state where criminals rule and citizens live in fear? AAP has reduced Punjab to a playground for gangsters, while Kejriwal is busy marketing false claims. The truth is that under AAP, Punjab has become lawless. We stand firmly with Sukhjinder Randhawa but Aam Aadmi Party cannot wash its hands of this. Mann and Kejriwal should answer every citizen living in fear today".

However, Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Neil Garg asked Randhawa why did Jaggu Bhagwanpuria respect him? "Who kept Mukhtar Ansari as a VIP in Punjab jail? The UP government went to the Supreme Court to get him, but why did your Congress government pay the lawyers' fees?", he asked. He said the gangsters threatening Randhawa and his son are the products of the erstwhile Congress Government in the state.

Neil also asked Randhawa to provide proof of his son being threatened by the gangster.