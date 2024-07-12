Punjab MP Amritpal Singh's Brother Arrested With Ice Drug; Family Slams Police

Jalandhar (Punjab): In a dramatic turn of events, Harpreet Singh, brother of Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh from Sri Khadur Sahib and a vocal supporter of Khalistan, has been apprehended by Jalandhar Rural Police on charges related to narcotics. The arrest which occurred in Jalandhar saw the recovery of approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine (ice) from Harpreet Singh.

Confirming the arrest, Jalandhar Rural Police SSP Ankur Gupta emphasised that detailed information would soon be disclosed to the media. Police sources revealed that the incident was captured on video, which purportedly shows Harpreet Singh consuming drugs.

This development has cast a shadow over Amritpal Singh's anti-drug advocacy, contrasting sharply with his public stance against drug abuse in Punjab. The controversy has ignited a storm of criticism, especially from political rivals and local leaders.

Congress candidate Kulbir Zira, who contested against Amritpal Singh in the recent elections for Khadur Sahib, condemned the incident, describing it as a stain on the Sikh community. Zira demanded that Harpreet Singh undergo immediate drug testing to ascertain the extent of his involvement.

The incident has also placed Amritpal Singh under intense scrutiny, with opponents questioning his credibility and commitment to the anti-drug cause. Despite Amritpal Singh's longstanding campaign against narcotics in Punjab, the involvement of his own brother in such activities has raised serious doubts among the electorate. The Jalandhar police are taking stringent steps to underscore the seriousness with which they are addressing the issue of drug trafficking and abuse in the region.

The first reaction from Amritpal's family has come in the case of his brother Harpreet Singh's arrest. His father Tarsem Singh said that he got the information about the drugs case against Harpreet Singh from social media. Tarsem Singh said that the government is trying to divide their family and adopting wrong policies to defame them. He said that where there is a real need to end drug addiction, the police is not taking the required action, instead they are implicating innocent families.