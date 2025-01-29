Prayers Answered, Says A Mother After Reuniting With Son Jailed Wrongfully In UAE

Machhiwara Sahib (Ludhiana Punjab): “I prayed every day for this moment,” said Paramjit Kaur, tears flowing down her cheeks as she held her son close to her bosom, after an interregnum of two and a half years. With Manpreet Singh back home at their Indira Colony residence, Paramjit heaved a sigh of relief, thanking God for ending her nightmare.

In one of those tales where youngsters leave for other countries to earn a livelihood and return scarred and bruised, physically and mentally, Manpreet had left India four years back in 2020 to work in the United Arab Emirates in search of work. He got a job on contract basis in a company for about a year and a half in Dubai. After that since he did not get any other job, he went to Ajman city in the UAE and put up with some acquaintances from Punjab and Pakistan.

To his bad luck, Ajman city police conducted a raid on the place they were staying, over allegations of a drugs syndicate operating there. After police recovered drugs from some of the boys, they arrested all those present in the house including Manpreet, and put them behind bars.

Without trial, Manpreet was wrongfully imprisoned in the UAE in a drug case he insists he had no part in. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. "I pleaded with police but they did not listen to any of it. I lost all hopes of coming back to India or even meeting my mother and sisters," he reminisced.

Belonging to a poor family, Paramjit had arranged some money for Manpreet when he had expressed his desire to go abroad for work.

According to Manpreet, there were many other Punjabi youngsters in the prisons but within the confines of the jail, he started getting weak day by day. "Very little food was given to us. We were allowed to make a call to our family only for a minute or two. The thought of spending the rest of life behind bars haunted me," said Manpreet.

After knowing about Manpreet's plight, his mother had no option to bail her son out. The only thing she clung to was faith on the Almighty. Her prayers were finally answered when unexpectedly Manpreet was one of the few prisoners who was released on compassionate grounds. "I prayed and believed that my prayers will be answered," says Paramjeet.

As per rules in Ajman jail, some prisoners are released on Eid and their National Day. Surprisingly, Manpreet's name figured in the list of prisoners to be released on National Day. Even four of his Punjabi friends were also named in the list to be released.

Finally the came when all the five from Punjab were released from the jail and taken directly to the airport to be sent back to India. "This was unbelievable that after such a tough time, I could come back and that too alive," said an emotional Manpreet.

"I will slog in my country but never go to other countries to work for the lure of money. I would also tell all those who wish to go out, that please stay in India and make a future. At least you have a family and their love and support," said Manpreet who is yet to get over the trauma.

“I suffered for a crime I never committed," Manpreet kept saying loudly as the entire family was bursting into joy after reuniting with him.