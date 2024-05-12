Punjab: Mother-Daughter Duo Die by Suicide While Holding Hands on Railway Track

Sangrur: A woman and her daughter died by suicide after falling under the train at the Sangrur Railway Station on the wee hours of Saturday. At the time of death, both had held hands on the railway track, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Parma (42) and Ladi (23). Police alerted their family around 6 AM in the morning after which the latter confirmed that the duo had gone out of the home on Friday night but nothing was heard of them since then. The family alleged that the Parma and Ladi were mentally disturbed.

A family member, seeking anonymity said that the Ladi was married twice, but got divorced after which depression grasped her. Seeing her in such a pathetic condition, Parma too lost her sensibilities. She had already suffered a big blow after her son passed away about 12 years ago.

A neighbour confirmed that both of them lived in utmost poverty. "Sometimes they got medicines, so they took them. Most often, they could not be given proper treatment due to shortage of money. They were ragpickers and barely earned enough to make ends meet," the neighbour added.

Both bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem and the police have initiated preliminary investigation to find out the reason behind the suicide. The family is in a shock and has not yet recovered from the trauma of losing their loved ones.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).