Punjab Minister's Gunman Dies By Suicide; Family Accuses Girlfriend and Her Family of Abetment

Ludhiana: The Punjab Police made a crucial revelation following the death of Punjab Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian's gunman, Gurkirat Singh Goldie on Monday. He was found dead yesterday evening in Khanna's village, Rampur, here.

The initial probe has revealed that Goldie was upset about his girlfriend's marriage, due to which he went to her house and ended his life in front of her.

According to the family, he was forced to take extreme steps by the girl and her family. The police have registered a case against the girl, her mother and brother on the complaint of Goldie’s mother, Daljit Kaur.

“Goldie was in a relationship with the girl since 2009, and everyone knew about it, but 5 years ago, her mother got her daughter married somewhere else, which put him in a distressing situation,” Daljit said in her complaint.

His father, Prithipal Singh, was in the Punjab Police and died in 2010, forcing Goldie to work in 2012 at a young age.

“The girl kept talking to Goldie even after marriage, which her family also knew. They would also take money from him. They called Goldie home on Sunday, too,” she alleged. “At 5 pm, we came to know that Goldie had ended his life at her girlfriend's house.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hemant Malhotra said that the police have registered a case against the three accused. “We are conducting raids in multiple locations to arrest more people,” he said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.