Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Resigns, Replaced by Sanjeev Arora

Dhaliwal said he resigned on his own accord and said he was indebted to Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday resigned from his post.
File photo of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 3, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST

Chandigarh: Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday resigned from his post.

Dhaliwal was replaced by newly elected Ludhiana West MLA Sanjeev Arora who was given the portfolio of NRI, Industries and Commerce. Arora was inducted into the state cabinet at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here.

Dhaliwal said he resigned on his own accord. "Punjab comes first for me. Positions and departments are secondary. I was told that someone else will be given a chance and I said yes. I am with the party," he said. Dhaliwal said he is close to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He said, "In 2013, I left my children and came from the USA to fight for Punjab. From that day till today, I have never taken leave and am working continuously for the party. I am a loyal soldier of Aam Aadmi Party. I will always be indebted to Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. They gave me the opportunity to work in the cabinet for three-and-a-half years."

Dhaliwal said he got 11,000 acres of land in Punjab freed from illegal possession. "As NRI Affairs Minister, I settled around 4,000 cases related to NRIs," he said. Arora, who quit Rajya Sabha and won the by-election from Ludhiana West, was promised a cabinet berth.

