Punjab: Man Thrashed To Death By Pastor 'To Get Him Rid Of Devil'

Chandigarh: A 30-year-old man was thrashed to death in Punjab's Gurdaspur district allegedly by a pastor and eight others in an attempt "to get his body rid of the devil".

Samuel Masih, a resident of Singhpura village in Dhariwal in Gurdaspur, was suffering from seizures and used to scream, police said.

His family invited a local pastor identified as Jacob Masih to their home to hold a prayer for Samuel on Wednesday, they said.

The pastor told the family that he was possessed by the devil. Following this, the pastor along with eight others started beating him up, telling his family that it would "force the devil away" from his body, they added.

He assured the family that nothing would happen to Masih, police said.