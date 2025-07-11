Punjab Man Held For Sharing Secretly Filmed Videos Of Women In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested a Punjab-based man for allegedly uploading private photos and videos of young girls and women on social media.

The accused, Gurdeep Singh (26), has a degree in hotel management and has been living with his brother in KR Puram, Bengaluru, for the past three years.

Police said that Gurdeep had come to the city in search of a job, but he was unable to find one. “He started taking side roads, recording photos and videos of young girls in metro and bus stations and college campuses, and uploading them on Instagram,” they said.

Based on a complaint by a girl, a case has been registered against the accused at the Banashankari Police Station, and he was arrested. “When we checked the accused's mobile, we found many photos and videos of young girls,” said an officer.

CM Siddaramaiah responds to incident

In response to this and similar incidents, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to X to express his anguish.

“It pains me deeply to see women being secretly filmed and harassed in public spaces, with such videos circulated online at the cost of women’s dignity. This is not the Karnataka we stand for,” he wrote.

“'Many incidents have been reported in the last few days, and our government has taken immediate action against the offenders, who have been arrested. We are monitoring such activities closely. We must ask ourselves, where is our society headed if women cannot walk freely without fear of voyeurism or harassment? Such acts are crimes and betray our values as a society,” he says.

“'To the women of our state, we stand with you. Your safety and dignity are our priority, and we will act firmly against such crimes. I urge every citizen: if you come across such videos or accounts online, please report them immediately to the cyber cell by calling 1930 or visiting http://cybercrime.gov.in. Let us all work together to build a Karnataka where every woman feels safe, respected, and free,” 'CM adds.