Punjab Likely To Extend Radical Preacher Amritpal's Detention Under NSA By A Year

Chandigarh: The Punjab government is learnt to have decided to extend the detention of radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act by a year, sources said on Friday.

Singh (32), currently lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) after his arrest on April 23, 2023.

Earlier, the state government did not extend the detention of Singh's nine associates, who have been brought back to Punjab from the Dibrugarh jail.

Arrested in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack, these nine aides were brought back to Punjab in batches after their detention under the NSA ended.

They have been identified as Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, Gurmeet Singh Gill alias Gurmeet Bukkanwala, Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi alias Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla alias Guri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal alias Kulwant Singh, Varinder Johal and Pappalpreet Singh.