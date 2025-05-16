Punjab: Leopard Rescued After Causing Panic Near Bhakra Dam

Rupnagar: Wildlife officials on Friday trapped a leopard that had spent hours perched on a tree near the Bhakra Dam main road, alleviating widespread panic among residents and commuters. The delayed arrival of a tranquillizer gun initially drew public frustration.

The presence of the leopard caused traffic disruptions and fear in nearby residential areas, prompting a response from the Wildlife Protection Department. Despite a team being dispatched promptly, the tranquillizer gun took three hours to arrive from Ropar.

Upon arrival, officials from the wildlife department, supported by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) fire brigade, successfully tranquilized the leopard with a single dart, causing it to fall into a strategically placed trap near the tree. The animal was then caged and transported to the Nangal office of the Wildlife Department.

Department officials estimated the rescued leopard to be about a year old, noting it had been seen roaming the area for several days. The leopard will undergo observation and treatment before being released into Nangal Wildlife Sanctuary. Wildlife officials cautioned that other leopards might be present and urged vigilance. Residents called for a long-term strategy to prevent future incidents.

Separately, villagers in Sangudhon in Sri Muktsar Sahib reported sightings of two leopards near a pond, causing fear, especially for children. Villagers have requested immediate intervention from the government and the forest department. A forest department officer stated that two cages have been set up, and villagers will be informed once the leopards are secured.