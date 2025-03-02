Two Associates Of Sonu Khatri Gang Injured In Police Encounter In Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Two associates of gangster Sonu Khatri were shot at and injured by police during an encounter in Punjab's Jalandhar on Sunday. The accused, identified as Sukhwinder and Harpreet, were planning to carry out crimes in the Ramamandi area, police officials said.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said, "These two persons have been involved in several incidents in the past, but this time, before they could commit the incident, the police were informed."

"The police formed a team and chased them and surrounded them in the restricted area, after which these gangsters opened fire on the police," Kaur added.

"About 15 to 20 rounds of fire were exchanged between the police and the gangsters. During the police's retaliation, both the miscreants were injured," the officer added.

"These two gangsters were also wanted in the murder case of a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir, and there are several cases registered against them," the officer said.

The police commissioner confirmed that the team had recovered two "ultra-modern" weapons from them. "They are linked to gangster Sonu Khatri, and more revelations will be made soon after interrogating them," Kaur added.