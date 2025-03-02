ETV Bharat / state

Two Associates Of Sonu Khatri Gang Injured In Police Encounter In Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said about 15 to 20 rounds of fire exchange took place with the associates of gangster Sonu Khatri on Sunday.

Jalandhar Police Encounter
Jalandhar Police Encounter (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Jalandhar: Two associates of gangster Sonu Khatri were shot at and injured by police during an encounter in Punjab's Jalandhar on Sunday. The accused, identified as Sukhwinder and Harpreet, were planning to carry out crimes in the Ramamandi area, police officials said.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said, "These two persons have been involved in several incidents in the past, but this time, before they could commit the incident, the police were informed."

"The police formed a team and chased them and surrounded them in the restricted area, after which these gangsters opened fire on the police," Kaur added.

"About 15 to 20 rounds of fire were exchanged between the police and the gangsters. During the police's retaliation, both the miscreants were injured," the officer added.

"These two gangsters were also wanted in the murder case of a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir, and there are several cases registered against them," the officer said.

The police commissioner confirmed that the team had recovered two "ultra-modern" weapons from them. "They are linked to gangster Sonu Khatri, and more revelations will be made soon after interrogating them," Kaur added.

Read More

Miscreants Involved In Firing Incidents Injured In Encounter With Punjab Police In Tarn Taran

Two Arrested For Kidnapping Boy In Madhya Pradesh, Injured In Encounter With Police

Jalandhar: Two associates of gangster Sonu Khatri were shot at and injured by police during an encounter in Punjab's Jalandhar on Sunday. The accused, identified as Sukhwinder and Harpreet, were planning to carry out crimes in the Ramamandi area, police officials said.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said, "These two persons have been involved in several incidents in the past, but this time, before they could commit the incident, the police were informed."

"The police formed a team and chased them and surrounded them in the restricted area, after which these gangsters opened fire on the police," Kaur added.

"About 15 to 20 rounds of fire were exchanged between the police and the gangsters. During the police's retaliation, both the miscreants were injured," the officer added.

"These two gangsters were also wanted in the murder case of a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir, and there are several cases registered against them," the officer said.

The police commissioner confirmed that the team had recovered two "ultra-modern" weapons from them. "They are linked to gangster Sonu Khatri, and more revelations will be made soon after interrogating them," Kaur added.

Read More

Miscreants Involved In Firing Incidents Injured In Encounter With Punjab Police In Tarn Taran

Two Arrested For Kidnapping Boy In Madhya Pradesh, Injured In Encounter With Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JALANDHAR POLICE ENCOUNTERPUNJAB ENCOUNTERSONU KHATRI GANG ASSOCIATES ARREST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.