ETV Bharat / state

Punjab IRS Officer Shot Dead By Ex-Cop Father-In-Law Inside Chandigarh Court

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

Harpreet Singh, an IRS officer, had gone to the Chandigarh district court to attend his divorce proceedings. The court had asked him and his wife to go to mediation centre for counselling. The couple was attending the session, when a dispute rose and Harpreet's father-in-law fired shots, one bullet hit him.

Punjab IRS Officer Shot Dead By Ex-Cop Father-In-Law Inside Chandigarh Court
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)
Firing in Chandigarh Court Complex (ETV Bharat)

Chandigarh: An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was shot dead allegedly by his father-in-law, a retired cop, inside a court in Chandigarh, where he had gone to attend his divorce proceedings on Saturday.

The incident that took place at around 2 pm in the mediation centre located on the second floor of the service block of Chandigarh Sector-43 District Court, triggered panic in the court premises.

A divorce case is on between Harpreet Singh and his wife for a long time. In this connection, both had attended the hearing after which, the court had sent them to the mediation centre for counselling. After which, the couple and their families went to the mediation centre, where a dispute rose between them. The situation escalated to such an extent that Harpreet's father-in-law, retired AIG of Punjab Police, fired three to four rounds of bullets. One of the bullets hit Harpreet and he collapsed on the floor.

Harpreet, who had sustained severe injuries, was taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. On information, many senior officers of Sector 36 police station rushed to the spot.

"A case has been registered in this regard and investigations are on. Preliminary probe has revealed that a dispute had risen during the mediation session following which, Harpreet's father-in-law fired three to four shots and one bullet hit him," an officer of Sector 36 police station said.

In a video that surfaced in connection with the incident, Harpreet is seen lying outside the court as several people gathered around him appealing for help. Some people were later seen carrying him to the hospital.

Read more

Woman Shot Dead in Road Rage Incident in Delhi's Gokalpuri

Firing in Chandigarh Court Complex (ETV Bharat)

Chandigarh: An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was shot dead allegedly by his father-in-law, a retired cop, inside a court in Chandigarh, where he had gone to attend his divorce proceedings on Saturday.

The incident that took place at around 2 pm in the mediation centre located on the second floor of the service block of Chandigarh Sector-43 District Court, triggered panic in the court premises.

A divorce case is on between Harpreet Singh and his wife for a long time. In this connection, both had attended the hearing after which, the court had sent them to the mediation centre for counselling. After which, the couple and their families went to the mediation centre, where a dispute rose between them. The situation escalated to such an extent that Harpreet's father-in-law, retired AIG of Punjab Police, fired three to four rounds of bullets. One of the bullets hit Harpreet and he collapsed on the floor.

Harpreet, who had sustained severe injuries, was taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. On information, many senior officers of Sector 36 police station rushed to the spot.

"A case has been registered in this regard and investigations are on. Preliminary probe has revealed that a dispute had risen during the mediation session following which, Harpreet's father-in-law fired three to four shots and one bullet hit him," an officer of Sector 36 police station said.

In a video that surfaced in connection with the incident, Harpreet is seen lying outside the court as several people gathered around him appealing for help. Some people were later seen carrying him to the hospital.

Read more

Woman Shot Dead in Road Rage Incident in Delhi's Gokalpuri

Last Updated : 17 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRS OFFICER SHOT DEAD BY EX COPFIRED SHOTSOFFICER WAS SHOT DEADSHOOTING INCIDENT INSIDE COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.