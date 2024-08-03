Punjab IRS Officer Shot Dead By Ex-Cop Father-In-Law Inside Chandigarh Court

Firing in Chandigarh Court Complex (ETV Bharat)

Chandigarh: An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was shot dead allegedly by his father-in-law, a retired cop, inside a court in Chandigarh, where he had gone to attend his divorce proceedings on Saturday.

The incident that took place at around 2 pm in the mediation centre located on the second floor of the service block of Chandigarh Sector-43 District Court, triggered panic in the court premises.

A divorce case is on between Harpreet Singh and his wife for a long time. In this connection, both had attended the hearing after which, the court had sent them to the mediation centre for counselling. After which, the couple and their families went to the mediation centre, where a dispute rose between them. The situation escalated to such an extent that Harpreet's father-in-law, retired AIG of Punjab Police, fired three to four rounds of bullets. One of the bullets hit Harpreet and he collapsed on the floor.

Harpreet, who had sustained severe injuries, was taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. On information, many senior officers of Sector 36 police station rushed to the spot.

"A case has been registered in this regard and investigations are on. Preliminary probe has revealed that a dispute had risen during the mediation session following which, Harpreet's father-in-law fired three to four shots and one bullet hit him," an officer of Sector 36 police station said.

In a video that surfaced in connection with the incident, Harpreet is seen lying outside the court as several people gathered around him appealing for help. Some people were later seen carrying him to the hospital.

