Punjab Hospital Horror: Shock After Dog Spotted Carrying Infant's Severed Head

Patiala: Punjab Health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident in which a dog was seen carrying a severed head of an infant near Ward number-4 of Rajindra Hospital here.

The minister directed hospital authorities as well as the local police to investigate from all possible angles. The recovered head has been handed over to a forensic team for detailed examination, said officials.

The minister assured that the state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure accountability after the probe.

Medical Superintendent Dr Vishal Chopra clarified that no newborn is missing from the hospital. He said all recent infant deaths were duly recorded and the bodies were handed over to families with proper documentation.

"It seems to be a case where someone may have dumped the infant's remains from outside," Chopra said. Police have been informed and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.