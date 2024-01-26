Loading...

Punjab Health Dept Workers Protest with Black Flags on R-Day in Ludhiana

Punjab Health Dept workers Protest with Black Flags on R-Day in Ludhiana

The workers of the health department and AIDS Control Society gathered outside the Punjab Agriculture University protesting with black flags. Demanding regularisation of jobs, the agitators accused the Chief Minister of not meeting them despite promising to do so.

Ludhiana: While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was attending the Republic Day celebrations at the PIU Stadium of Ludhiana, the workers of the AIDS Control Society and state health department staged a demonstration with black flags outside the Punjab Agricultural University.

The protesters alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to meet their demands of regularisation of jobs after forming the government but forgot all assurances. They said that the employees engaged in the sanitation work are working for the last seven years but they have not been regularised till now. "The government is delaying in confirming our services while we are ageing. There is no difference between the present government and the previous government. Infact, the erstwhile governments were much better," an agitator said.

They alleged that despite giving them dates many times in the past, Mann did not meet them. Among the protesters included many women. A woman employee said, "Although today is a holiday, I am forced to come with my children to protest on the roads. It is the government that has forced me to take such a step. We will continue our movement till our demands are met."

A huge contingent of police force along with senior officers reached the spot. A senior police officer said a meeting will be arranged with the CM. Four representatives of the union will be taken to meet Mann, the police officer said.

