Punjab HC Transfers Patiala Colonel Assault Case To CBI; Family Says Order Reignites Hope

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday handed over the investigation into the assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son by Punjab Police personnel over a parking dispute in Patiala on March 13 to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In an interim order, the bench of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj slammed the Chandigarh Police, saying they failed to conduct a fair probe into the incident.

The court also pulled up the police for failing to arrest the accused Punjab Police personnel even after anticipatory bail had been denied to them nearly two months ago.

After the high court order, Colonel Bath’s wife, Jasvinder Kaur, said the decision has once again generated hope for justice for the family.

“I’m exhausted, but the fight for justice will continue. The high court order of transferring the probe from Chandigarh Police to the CBI has reignited hope for justice. This case shows how difficult it is to get justice when you are fighting against the police. This is not my fight alone, for my husband. This is also a fight for the mothers of innocent youngsters who have been victims of police excesses,” she said.

“Initially, I had hopes that Chandigarh Police would conduct a fair probe. Unfortunately, Chandigarh Police, like Punjab Police, tried to shield the four accused inspectors by not arresting them and trying to quash the non-bailable sections from the first information report (FIR). Eventually, the case was transferred to the CBI, which was our primary demand when we moved the high court three months ago,” she said.

Jasvinder alleged that the accused cops had influenced the Chandigarh Police SIT after they failed to strike a compromise with the Bath family. “When the case was transferred to Chandigarh Police by the high court, people approached us to strike a compromise. We refused. Thereafter, it seems the accused cops managed to influence Chandigarh Police officials investigating the case. The SIT did not arrest in three months,” she said.

On the night of March 13, Colonel Bath and his son Angad had a clash with police officers over parking near a dhaba outside Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. During this, the Colonel and his son were badly beaten up.

This matter had become so heated that 12 police personnel of Punjab were suspended after that. Along with this, the victim's family was continuously demanding the arrest of the suspended police personnel. When the demand was not fulfilled, Colonel Bath's wife started protesting against the government and the administration and staged a dharna outside the Patiala DC office. Later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court constituted an SIT to investigate this matter.