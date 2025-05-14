ETV Bharat / state

Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute: HC Issues Notice To Centre, BBMB; Next Hearing on May 20

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday heard a review petition filed by the Punjab government in the ongoing water dispute between Punjab and Haryana. The petition challenges the order passed on May 6 regarding the release of additional water from the Bhakra Dam to Haryana. The matter is now scheduled for its next hearing on May 20.

The High Court has issued notices to the Cente, the Haryana government, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), seeking their responses. In its petition, the Punjab government has requested the cancellation or modification of the May 6 order. This order, Punjab argues, was based on a meeting held on May 2 under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Secretary, but was secured by the BBMB by allegedly concealing crucial facts. The state government claims that the BBMB violated procedural norms by taking a unilateral decision that impacts Punjab's water rights.

According to Rule 7 of the BBMB Rules 1974, any police decision that affects the rights of a state must be referred to the Central Government for a decision. Punjab says it had already submitted the matter to the Centre, and no response has been received. Despite this, BBMB held a meeting on April 30, without any Punjab representative, and decided to release additional water to Haryana.