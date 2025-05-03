ETV Bharat / state

Punjab, Haryana Standoff On Bhakra Water Threatens Delhi

New Delhi: The fresh standoff between Punjab and Haryana on sharing the Sutlej river water threatens to have a bearing on Delhi. It will add to the woes of the Delhi government as the national capital struggles with water scarcity during the summer months.

Keeping this in mind, Delhi's water resources minister, Parvesh Verma, met the officials of his department and conveyed to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab that Delhi's water share should not be curtailed at any cost. The Punjab government has convened a special session of the state assembly on water sharing, and Haryana too has flagged the issue.

The latest standoff began with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann citing low water levels in the Sutlej river and conveying that the state will not be able to give water to Haryana. This led to unrest in the Haryana government. The water sharing agreement states that Punjab will give 4000 cusecs of water to Haryana every day.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) that manages the distribution of Sutlej water, wrote to the Centre saying that Haryana was demanding 8500 cusecs daily, which was not possible under present circumstances. It said that Haryana has been utilising 3.110 million acre feet (MAF) of water, which is 103% of the allotted quota.

The BBMB met in Delhi on Friday where the talks remained inconclusive. This led to the Haryana government deciding to approach the Supreme Court. Punjab, on the other hand, has convened an assembly session to discuss the suggestions given by various political parties in the state on this issue.

Water from the Bhakra Nangal dam is shared between Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. For the current year, Punjab would get 5.512 MAF, Haryana 2.987 MAF and Rajasthan 3.318 MAF. According to the Punjab government, Haryana should be getting 4000 cusecs of water daily from which it is to give 555 cusecs to Delhi. It is evident that the water to be given to Delhi would be curtailed if Haryana does not get sufficient water.

The allocation for the year was decided upon during a meeting of BBMB’s technical committee on April 23. But during Friday's meeting, no consensus could be reached between the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana as the former offered to give 4000 cusecs to Haryana, whereas the demand was for 8500 cusecs.

Haryana’s irrigation minister Shruti Choudhry said that Punjab locking the control room of Bhakra Dam leaves the state with the sole option of approaching the apex court. If the matter is not resolved soon, Delhi’s water management is bound to be hit.

According to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the national capital gets 310 million gallon daily (MGD) from the Yamuna river, 300 MGD from the Bhakra Dam, 254 MGD from Muradnagar canal, 5800 MGD from tube wells and 126 MGD from rainy wells. This 990 MGD of water is supplied to various parts of the capital.