Punjab And Haryana At Loggerheads Over Bhakra Canal Water

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana are at loggerheads over water from Bhakra canal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Punjab recently curtailed supply of water from the canal to Haryana. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on April 29, had said Haryana had availed more water than its shared and now his state will not release a single drop to its neighbour. On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini alleged that Punjab violated the agreements, due to which the water crisis could deepen in many districts of Haryana.

Haryana's Irrigation Minister Shruti Chaudhary had met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on April 30 and demanded to refer the matter to the Centre under Section 7 of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Rules of 1974. Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar too spoke on the issue and said the Punjab Government is not fulfilling its 'Rajdharma'.

As politics over the issue intensified, Mann accused Saini of conspiracy. Saini retaliated by saying stopping supply of water to Haryana will also affect Delhi. Amid the mudslinging, a meeting of BBMB was held in Chandigarh, in which representatives of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi participated. However, the meeting remained inconclusive.

Politics over the issued intensified even further on May 1 when Water Regulation Director and Secretary of BBMB were transferred. To make matters worse, it was alleged that Punjab Police personnel were deployed at the controlling station of Bhakra Nangal Dam, a claim refuted by DIG of Ropar Range. Mann visited the Nangal Dam and after inspection decided to call an all-party meeting and Assembly session.

On May 2, another meeting of both the states with the Union Home Ministry remained inconclusive. The Haryana Government has stated that it will approach the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, water crisis is evident in districts of Haryana dependent on Bhakra Canal.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Bhakra Dam (ETV Bharat)

Distribution of water between Punjab and Haryana has been a complex issue for decades, especially when it comes to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal and the Bhakra Canal. Bhakra Canal originates from Bhakra Dam built on Sutlej river. The dam was was proposed by Sir Louis Dane in 1908. However, the project was shelved owing to lack of funds. Work on the dam started only after Independence in 1948. Around 13,000 laborers and 300 engineers under American expert Harvey Slocum were engaged in the construction which went on till 1963. Built at a cost of Rs 245.28 crores, the purpose of this dam was to prevent floods in the Sutlej-Beas valley, irrigate 10 million acres of fields and produce 1,325 MW of electricity.

This 226 meter high dam is one of the highest in the world and was named the 'Modern Temple of India' by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. With a reservoir capacity of 9.34 billion cubic metres, it supplies water and electricity to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. The dam is managed by the BBMB which functions under the Union Ministry of Power. BBMB comprises officials from both Punjab and Haryana which has a 32 per cent share in the Bhakra Dam. As per the norms, Haryana is supposed to get 4.4 million acre feet of water annually from the dam.

Bhakra Nangal Dam (ETV Bharat)

Water from the dam is distributed in two installments

Dam water filling period (May 21 to September 20): During this period, the dam is filled and water supply is limited.

Dam water depletion period (September 21 to May 20): During this period, states are given their share of water.

Haryana usually receives 9,000 cusecs of water in April, May, and June, most of which is used for drinking purposes and irrigation. But Punjab reduced the supply to 4,000 cusecs in April this year.

Punjab side of the story

Punjab says that it is already facing shortage of water. The groundwater level in the state has gone down to 300 feet, especially in districts like Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala. Mann claims Haryana has already used 103 per cent of its share of water, and now Punjab cannot give the neighbouring state any additional water.

Punjab also alleged that Haryana is using part of the water supplied to Rajasthan. Punjab further claimed that Rajasthan was getting only 423 cusecs instead of 623 cusecs.

Haryana's stand

Haryana says that Punjab has violated the rules set by BBMB. Saini said Punjab did not implement the decision taken in a meeting of the BBMB. He said Haryana is getting only 4,000 cusecs of water against its requirement of 9,000 cusecs. The Haryana Chief Minister also said that Punjab is not clarifying the status on Bhakra Dam as Haryana gets water from Bhakra, not from Punjab's Pong or Ranjit Sagar Dam.

The 174 km long Bhakra Canal originating from Bhakra Dam distributes water to Punjab and Haryana, but the distribution done by BBMB every year based on the availability of water becomes uncertain due to rain and climate change. Low rainfall and decreasing flow of Sutlej have further increased the tension between the two states.

Water resource expert Professor Ashok Gulati says, "Both Punjab and Haryana are facing water shortage, but the root cause of this is faulty crop policies. "Water-intensive crops like paddy and sugarcane are being grown in both the states even as the groundwater level is depleting rapidly. BBMB will have to create a transparent system in collaboration with both the states."