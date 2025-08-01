Punjab And Haryana High Court Rejects Kangana Ranaut's Plea To Quash Defamation Case Against Her

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to quash a defamation case against Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut.

The case dates back to 2021 during the farmers' agitation when Kangana's tweet on an 87-year-old woman farmer from Bahadurgarh Jandia village in Punjab's Bathinda had gone viral. Kangana, in her post had said that Mahinder Kaur, the elderly farmer would join the farmers' agitation for Rs 100. Kaur had then filed a defamation case against Kangana in a court in Bathinda.

Kaur had filed the case on January 4, 2021 and the hearing went on for around 13 months after which the court issued a summons to Kangana to appear before it. Kangana had then filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to quash the case which was dismissed.

During the farmers' movement, Kangana had posted on X (formerly Twitter) sharing two pictures featuring two elderly women. The tweet read, "Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian.... And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno's have hijacked international PR for Indian in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally."