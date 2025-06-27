Punjab Gun Violence: Gangster Mother, Youth Shot Dead In 'Targeted Assassination'

Gurdaspur: In an incident of gun violence, gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother, Harjit Kaur, was shot dead at Batala in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Thursday. The indiscriminate firing carried out by unidentified gunmen also led to the death of a youth, who was identified as Karanvir Singh, on the spot. Both were riding a Scorpio when they were 'targeted.'

Karanvir, a resident of the Bhikhowal police station area of Ghuman Kalan, was a relative of Harjit. Earlier, she was rushed to a hospital in Batala after she sustained a critical gunshot in the attack. She was subsequently referred to a private hospital in Amritsar where she was declared dead on arrival.

Murder captured on CCTV

The CCTV footage showed two bike riders coming from in front and firing at Karanvir and Harjit, who were riding in a car. Karanvir died on the spot. Harjit Kaur was rushed to the hospital.

When contacted, Batala DSP Paramveer Singh confirmed the incident. He said Harijit is the maternal aunt of the deceased Karanvir. The DSP said that the father of the deceased youth is an ASI in the police. He said an investigation is on. None was arrested in the incident. Police are probing the motive behind the firing, he said. Heavy security has been deployed in the area.

Bambiha gang claims responsibility

Gangsters Doni Bal, Billa Manga, Prabh Dasuwal and Kaushal Chaudhary have taken responsibility for the matter by posting on social media. The social media post reads, "Karanvir used to handle all the work of gangster Jaggu. By killing him, we have taken revenge for the killing of our brother Gore Bariyar."