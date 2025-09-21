ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Group Opens Fire On Locals In Dharamshala Following Argument

Dharamshala: Panic gripped the Dhauladhar valley in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala town following a late-night firing over an argument between a group of Punjabis and locals on Friday.

A minor altercation broke out between local youths and a group of men from Punjab during which, a Punjabi allegedly opened fire, leaving a local youth with minor bullet injuries. The accused fled after firing the shot and the police have launched a search for them.

According to police, around five youths from Punjab were standing on the road near a mall late on Friday night. They had lost their bike keys and were searching for it. A local youth was passing by the mall at that time. The group asked him to look for their bike keys to which, the youth refused saying they should search for it themselves.

This led to an argument and the group allegedly slapped the youth. After this, the youth left the scene and went to call his friends. By the time they arrived, the group had already left for Kotwali Bazaar.

The youth and his friends went for the group in a car and found them near hotel Dhauladhar. When asked why the youth was slapped, another round of argument broke out that escalated into a scuffle. Five to six locals clashed with the Punjabi group.