Punjab Group Opens Fire On Locals In Dharamshala Following Argument
Dharamshala Police are in search of a group of Punjabis who allegedly opened fire on locals, injuring one of them.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Dharamshala: Panic gripped the Dhauladhar valley in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala town following a late-night firing over an argument between a group of Punjabis and locals on Friday.
A minor altercation broke out between local youths and a group of men from Punjab during which, a Punjabi allegedly opened fire, leaving a local youth with minor bullet injuries. The accused fled after firing the shot and the police have launched a search for them.
According to police, around five youths from Punjab were standing on the road near a mall late on Friday night. They had lost their bike keys and were searching for it. A local youth was passing by the mall at that time. The group asked him to look for their bike keys to which, the youth refused saying they should search for it themselves.
This led to an argument and the group allegedly slapped the youth. After this, the youth left the scene and went to call his friends. By the time they arrived, the group had already left for Kotwali Bazaar.
The youth and his friends went for the group in a car and found them near hotel Dhauladhar. When asked why the youth was slapped, another round of argument broke out that escalated into a scuffle. Five to six locals clashed with the Punjabi group.
During this, a man among the group took out a pistol from his pocket, pointed it at the locals and pulled the trigger. The bullet grazed one of the locals. The accused attempted to fire again but failed seeing which, the locals fled.
Meanwhile, the Punjabi group also fled, abandoning one of their bikes. A complaint was filed by a local youth at around 10:30 am on Saturday following which, a case has been registered against five to six unidentified men under sections of the Arms Act and assault.
Police recovered the bullet shells fired by the accused and a motorbike along with examining the CCTV footage. Police teams have been deployed to search for the accused.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra, Ashok Ratna, said, "Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against unknown youths and an investigation is underway."
