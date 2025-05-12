ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Groom Booked For Bursting Firecrackers At His Wedding Amid India Pakistan Tensions

DSP Rural, Heena Gupta said that the case was registered against Gurpreet following a complaint against him for bursting the firecrackers.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

Bathinda: In an interesting turn of events amid the ongoing India Pakistan tensions, police have booked a newly-wed man for bursting firecrackers at his wedding in Punjab's Bathinda.

DSP Rural Heena Gupta said that the accused identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Kotshamir village in Bathinda has been booked under relevant sections of law. Bursting of firecrackers has been banned by the district administration due to the recent escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Gupta said that a complaint was received that Singh set off firecrackers and fireworks in Kotshamir village on his wedding day.

“After the video of this fireworks came to light, they have registered a case against Gurpreet Singh under various sections,” she said

The DSP appealed to the people not to ignore the instructions issued by the administration in view of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. She said that if any person does so, strict legal action will be taken against him or her.

District Magistrate, Shaukat Ahmed Pare has issued orders in Bathinda district in exercise of the powers of Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, 2023. According to the order issued by the district administration, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly called drones, is prohibited throughout the district. Apart from this, there is a ban on the bursting of fireworks and other firecrackers in the district.

