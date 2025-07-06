ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt To Impart Business, Marketing Skills To School Students

Skill education in business and marketing will be provided to all class 11 and 12 students in Punjab government schools from the next academic session.

Punjab Govt To Impart Business, Marketing Skills To School Students
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 6, 2025 at 9:42 AM IST

2 Min Read

Chandigarh: Skill education in business and marketing will be provided to all class 11 and 12 students in Punjab government schools from the next academic session under the Young Entrepreneurs scheme, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has said.

The move is aimed at encouraging students to set up their own start-ups, he asserted. Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, Bains said under the 'Business Blasters Expo-2025', students are being encouraged to become job creators instead of job seekers, with the state government providing all kinds of assistance -- both financial and technical -- to all progressive-minded students.

Referring to the expo, Bains said students selected from government schools across Punjab presented their business ideas before industrialists, start-up founders, and educationists, and all participating teams succeeded in getting financial assistance.

The minister said an investment of Rs 17 lakh has been made to set up innovation labs, where students will now be able to develop their own products, even in collaboration with the IITs.

Highlighting the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Scheme, he said the state government has started a new era of student entrepreneurship, and this began as a pilot project in 30 schools in the state, where students were asked to present and pitch their business ideas.

One shining example is of a girl student from a government school in Mullanpur Dakha, who created decorative flower pots that sold for 20 times their cost in Ludhiana.

He said the students showcased a variety of products like electrical cycles, natural beauty products, handmade dupattas, driving simulators, artwork framing, natural ingredients masalas, safety sticks, chocolates and herbal soaps.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, citing a parliamentary report, said between 2014-15 and 2021-22, 22.05 crore youth applied for jobs, but only 7 lakh were employed. This stark gap underscores the urgency of programmes like business blasters, he said.

He said that under the business blasters programme, it is now mandatory for students to present at least one business idea as a subject-based project.

This ensures that every student will not only gain financial literacy and independence but also learn the essentials of marketing and entrepreneurship, he said. (With inputs from PTI).

Chandigarh: Skill education in business and marketing will be provided to all class 11 and 12 students in Punjab government schools from the next academic session under the Young Entrepreneurs scheme, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has said.

The move is aimed at encouraging students to set up their own start-ups, he asserted. Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, Bains said under the 'Business Blasters Expo-2025', students are being encouraged to become job creators instead of job seekers, with the state government providing all kinds of assistance -- both financial and technical -- to all progressive-minded students.

Referring to the expo, Bains said students selected from government schools across Punjab presented their business ideas before industrialists, start-up founders, and educationists, and all participating teams succeeded in getting financial assistance.

The minister said an investment of Rs 17 lakh has been made to set up innovation labs, where students will now be able to develop their own products, even in collaboration with the IITs.

Highlighting the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Scheme, he said the state government has started a new era of student entrepreneurship, and this began as a pilot project in 30 schools in the state, where students were asked to present and pitch their business ideas.

One shining example is of a girl student from a government school in Mullanpur Dakha, who created decorative flower pots that sold for 20 times their cost in Ludhiana.

He said the students showcased a variety of products like electrical cycles, natural beauty products, handmade dupattas, driving simulators, artwork framing, natural ingredients masalas, safety sticks, chocolates and herbal soaps.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, citing a parliamentary report, said between 2014-15 and 2021-22, 22.05 crore youth applied for jobs, but only 7 lakh were employed. This stark gap underscores the urgency of programmes like business blasters, he said.

He said that under the business blasters programme, it is now mandatory for students to present at least one business idea as a subject-based project.

This ensures that every student will not only gain financial literacy and independence but also learn the essentials of marketing and entrepreneurship, he said. (With inputs from PTI).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SKILL EDUCATION IN PUNJABHARJOT SINGH BAINSPUNJAB EDUCATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.