ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt To Impart Business, Marketing Skills To School Students

Chandigarh: Skill education in business and marketing will be provided to all class 11 and 12 students in Punjab government schools from the next academic session under the Young Entrepreneurs scheme, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has said.

The move is aimed at encouraging students to set up their own start-ups, he asserted. Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, Bains said under the 'Business Blasters Expo-2025', students are being encouraged to become job creators instead of job seekers, with the state government providing all kinds of assistance -- both financial and technical -- to all progressive-minded students.

Referring to the expo, Bains said students selected from government schools across Punjab presented their business ideas before industrialists, start-up founders, and educationists, and all participating teams succeeded in getting financial assistance.

The minister said an investment of Rs 17 lakh has been made to set up innovation labs, where students will now be able to develop their own products, even in collaboration with the IITs.

Highlighting the Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Scheme, he said the state government has started a new era of student entrepreneurship, and this began as a pilot project in 30 schools in the state, where students were asked to present and pitch their business ideas.