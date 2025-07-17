ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Orders DNA Tests On Child Beggars, Accompanying Adults

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has ordered district administration to conduct DNA tests of children begging along with adults at public places to ascertain if they are their biological parents.

Social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur said a policy is being implemented in this regard and the move is aimed at combating child trafficking and exploitation. The initiative is part of a wider effort to make Punjab "beggar-free" and ensure the safety of children, he said adding, "If the DNA test confirms that the adult is not related to the child, strict legal action will be taken against him, including imprisonment."

Kaur said that the step is necessary to save innocent lives and ensure no child is exploited or trafficked under the guise of guardianship. The state government has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) across the state to conduct the DNA tests of children begging at public places, red light areas, bus stands, railway stations, multiplexes, markets and other places across the state. An order in this direction was issued by the Directorate of Social Security (women and child welfare) under Project Jeevanjyot-2.'

Under Section 27(9), the District Level Child Welfare Committee may as per need pass orders for conducting DNA tests to trace parentage of children and their accompanying adults in suspected cases of child trafficking. Permission for DNA testing will be given by the DCs or ADCs. Samples will be collected by laboratories from government hospitals in the district. The test will be conducted free of cost by the Forensic Science Laboratory and it will take around a week.

The DNA results will be documented and shared with the police but the confidentiality of the results will be ensured. Pending the DNA report, the child will be placed in a child care institution under the supervision of the District Child Welfare Committee. Those claiming to be the parents or guardians will not be allowed to take custody of the child until their claims are verified.

"Begging is an old and major problem. Earlier we thought the children begging on streets with adults were kids of beggars but later it is being found that many children were kidnapped and forced to beg. We have decided to conduct DNA test of the beggars and their children. Our aim is to hand over children to their real parents. To begin with, we are going to start this as a pilot project in Patiala, Bathinda, Amritsar and Ludhiana. For this, a task force will be formed at the district level and we will also take the help of the police. We will also amend the 'Beggars Act' and cases will be registered against those found guilty. For the children found to be victims, their food and education will be arranged so that they can have a better future," Kaur said.