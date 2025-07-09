Punjab Govt Bringing New Anti-Sacrilege Law, Opposition Parties Raise Questions

Ludhiana: Punjab government's new law against sacrilege proposes a minimum jail term of 10 years and the bill will be tabled in the special session of the Assembly on July 10-11.

Assembly Speaker Kultar Sandhwan said sacrilege of any religion is unacceptable. "Guru Granth Sahib is of great dignity for us and a strict anti-sacrilege law should be introduced," he said.

However, this is not the first anti-sacrilege bill that is being introduced in Punjab. A bill against sacrilege was first introduced in 2016 during the tenure of BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal government in the wake of rising sacrilege incidents. But it was sent back by the Governor asking to make it secular by including all religions. After this, some amendments were made and after change of guard, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government passed IPC and CrPC amendment bills in 2018, proposing to include life imprisonment for desecration of Bhagwat Gita, Quran and Bible along with sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. But, both the bills passed by BJP-SAD and Congress governments went pending with the Centre before being sent back to the state.

Professor Komal Gurnoor, a lawyer from Ludhiana, told ETV Bharat that sacrilege incidents are occurring in Punjab for the last few years and the government's decision to introduce a law against it is good. "Earlier Section 295A of the IPC was imposed in cases related to hurting the religious sentiments or insulting religious beliefs, proposing a three-year imprisonment, fine or both. Also, it had a non-bailable provision. In India, religious scriptures have been given the status of a guru and the teachings are accepted by the people of all religions. Therefore, when a guru is disrespected or he is desecrated, it demands a stricter punishment. Thus, the Punjab government is bringing a law to impose stringent punishment," Gurnoor said.

Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee said the committee is very serious on sacrilege cases. The SGPC has always been trying to ensure strict punishment for the culprits. He said that the committee has written to the government many times to impose strict punishment on people committing acts of sacrilege.

Taking to his X handle, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the AAP government's decision to enact law against sacrilege is aimed at diverting attention from its failure to provide justice in such cases. He said Punjab wants "action and not diversion, distraction and deflection".

"True to its theatrical character, AAP-led Punjab government has decided to convene special session of the Punjab Assembly to enact a law against sacrilege. Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to suggest that there’s no law prevailing in the state or the country to deal with the sacrilege cases? This is just a characteristic tactic of the AAP government to divert, distract and deflect the public attention from its failure to provide justice in the sacrilege cases. More so after suspending its own MLA, who has done credible investigation in the case, from the party. Punjab demands action and not diversion, distraction and deflection," he wrote.

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of Punjab BJP said Hindu temples and deities should also be included in the proposed anti-sacrilege bill. "The AAP had promised in its election manifesto three years ago that Hindu temples should be included in the bill," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Jagbir Singh Sokhi said the issue demands action not politics. Nothing will change unless Centre passes the law and instead of enacting a new law it would have been better if the previous bill was passed, Sokhi said.

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Foundation Trust chief KK Bawa said in Punjab people used to live in harmony but now a situation has risen where bullets are being fired every day and law and order has completely deteriorated.

Hindu leader Rajiv Tandon from Ludhiana said while enacting an anti-sacrilege law, the government should pay attention to the fact that idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses are being damaged in temple and action is needed against tampering of religious scriptures.

Muslim community leaders have supported the issue. Shah Imam of Ludhiana Jama Masjid Mohammad Usman said it is necessary to enact such a law and scriptures of all four religions should be included. All Christian Front president Arun Henry said India is a secular country and this law should be for all religions.