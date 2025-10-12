ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Bans Use Of Eight Medicines By Three Pharma Companies Across State

Chandigarh: Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Department has issued orders to authorities concerned to immediately stop the purchase and use of eight medicines manufactured by three pharmaceutical companies in all government hospitals of the state.

The department has stopped the use of eight specific medicines and IV fluids in all government hospitals of the state. The step was taken after reports of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) in patients due to use of such medicines were received from across the country.

The order issued by the Health Directorate states it is necessary to stop the use of the medicines till further instructions. The list of banned drugs includes Normal Saline (Sodium Chloride Injection IP 0.9%), Dextrose Injection IP 5%, Ciprofloxacin Injection 200 mg, DNS 0.9%, NI2 + Dextrose 5% IV Fluid and Bupivacaine HCL with Dextrose Injection.

The order directs all civil surgeons and medical superintendents to immediately stop the use, distribution and purchase of these drugs in their respective areas. It also directs that the inventory of these drugs in the concerned hospitals be reviewed and their use be completely stopped.