Punjab Govt Bans Use Of Eight Medicines By Three Pharma Companies Across State
The step was taken after reports of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) in patients due to use of such medicines were received from across the country.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Department has issued orders to authorities concerned to immediately stop the purchase and use of eight medicines manufactured by three pharmaceutical companies in all government hospitals of the state.
The department has stopped the use of eight specific medicines and IV fluids in all government hospitals of the state. The step was taken after reports of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) in patients due to use of such medicines were received from across the country.
The order issued by the Health Directorate states it is necessary to stop the use of the medicines till further instructions. The list of banned drugs includes Normal Saline (Sodium Chloride Injection IP 0.9%), Dextrose Injection IP 5%, Ciprofloxacin Injection 200 mg, DNS 0.9%, NI2 + Dextrose 5% IV Fluid and Bupivacaine HCL with Dextrose Injection.
The order directs all civil surgeons and medical superintendents to immediately stop the use, distribution and purchase of these drugs in their respective areas. It also directs that the inventory of these drugs in the concerned hospitals be reviewed and their use be completely stopped.
The Health Department has clarified in the order that patients who have suffered any adverse effect due to these drugs should immediately report it to a committee which will investigate the suspected ADRs related to these drugs and submit a report to the department at the earliest.
Copies of the order has also been sent to the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department of Punjab, Mission Director of the National Health Mission Punjab, Managing Director of the Punjab Health Services Corporation, Mohali and other concerned officers. Along with this, instructions have been issued to all government hospitals to be vigilant and ensure the safety of patients.
A few days ago, the Punjab government had banned the sale, distribution and use of Coldrif cough medicine after the death of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh. It was reported that the deaths were caused due to contaminated medicines.
