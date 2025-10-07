ETV Bharat / state

MP Cough Syrup-Linked Deaths: Punjab Govt Bans Sale, Use Of Coldrif

Chandigarh: Following the deaths of 15 children in Madhya Pradesh reportedly due to the consumption of the contaminated medicine, the Punjab government has banned the sale, distribution and use of Coldrif cough syrup across the state.

"It has come to the notice of this office that Coldrif syrup has been declared as 'not of standard quality' by the government analyst of the Drugs Testing Laboratory and the FDA of Madhya Pradesh. The drug's batch number is SR-13, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Bangalore Highways, Sunguvarchatram (Mathura), Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu. The aforementioned drug formulation is reported to be adulterated, as it contains Diethylene Glycol (46.28 per cent w/v), which makes it injurious to health," An order issued by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) states.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter, as the said product has been observed to be linked to the recent deaths of children in the Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, the above-mentioned product is hereby completely prohibited for sale, distribution and utilisation in the state of Punjab with immediate effect in public interest," it added.

The FDA notification instructed all retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners and hospitals and healthcare institutions, etc., in Punjab shall not purchase, sell or utilise the said product. If any stock of the drug is available in the state, the information may be provided to the FDA (drugs wing), the order said.

The deaths of children due to suspected renal failure were reported from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh in a month. The cough syrup, manufactured in Tamil Nadu, was found to be dangerously adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous substance.

The order issued by the Punjab FDA. (ETV Bharat)

National Alert

The tragic deaths triggered a national health alert, leading to suspensions of officials in Madhya Pradesh, arrests, nationwide stock confiscations, and immediate, stringent changes to drug prescription guidelines in states like Kerala and Karnataka.

The Maharashtra FDA on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the medicine. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu drug control authorities, in their report of October 2, declared the Coldrif syrup sample as adulterated because it contained a poisonous substance "which may render the contents injurious to health".

"The public is urged to remain cautious and to report any possession of Coldrif Syrup Batch No. SR-13 to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay," the Maharashtra FDA said in a statement on Monday, warning that the batch is suspected to be adulterated with diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical.

The FDA officials said they are coordinating with the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Administration to trace the distribution of the affected batch in Maharashtra. All drug inspectors and assistant commissioners have been directed to alert retailers, wholesalers and hospitals to immediately freeze any available stock, the statement said.

The Telangana drug control administration (DCA) has imposed a complete ban on the sale of ‘Coldrif’, and inspection drives are being conducted in medical stores across the state to seize existing stocks. Meanwhile, the public health department has issued several advisories for parents on the safe use of cough medicines.