MP Cough Syrup-Linked Deaths: Punjab Govt Bans Sale, Use Of Coldrif
Doctors are strongly advising parents not to give cough medicine to children below two, warning that it can be life-threatening amid serious concerns over Coldrif.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Chandigarh: Following the deaths of 15 children in Madhya Pradesh reportedly due to the consumption of the contaminated medicine, the Punjab government has banned the sale, distribution and use of Coldrif cough syrup across the state.
"It has come to the notice of this office that Coldrif syrup has been declared as 'not of standard quality' by the government analyst of the Drugs Testing Laboratory and the FDA of Madhya Pradesh. The drug's batch number is SR-13, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Bangalore Highways, Sunguvarchatram (Mathura), Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu. The aforementioned drug formulation is reported to be adulterated, as it contains Diethylene Glycol (46.28 per cent w/v), which makes it injurious to health," An order issued by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) states.
"Considering the seriousness of the matter, as the said product has been observed to be linked to the recent deaths of children in the Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, the above-mentioned product is hereby completely prohibited for sale, distribution and utilisation in the state of Punjab with immediate effect in public interest," it added.
The FDA notification instructed all retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners and hospitals and healthcare institutions, etc., in Punjab shall not purchase, sell or utilise the said product. If any stock of the drug is available in the state, the information may be provided to the FDA (drugs wing), the order said.
The deaths of children due to suspected renal failure were reported from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh in a month. The cough syrup, manufactured in Tamil Nadu, was found to be dangerously adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly poisonous substance.
National Alert
The tragic deaths triggered a national health alert, leading to suspensions of officials in Madhya Pradesh, arrests, nationwide stock confiscations, and immediate, stringent changes to drug prescription guidelines in states like Kerala and Karnataka.
The Maharashtra FDA on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the medicine. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu drug control authorities, in their report of October 2, declared the Coldrif syrup sample as adulterated because it contained a poisonous substance "which may render the contents injurious to health".
"The public is urged to remain cautious and to report any possession of Coldrif Syrup Batch No. SR-13 to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay," the Maharashtra FDA said in a statement on Monday, warning that the batch is suspected to be adulterated with diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical.
The FDA officials said they are coordinating with the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Administration to trace the distribution of the affected batch in Maharashtra. All drug inspectors and assistant commissioners have been directed to alert retailers, wholesalers and hospitals to immediately freeze any available stock, the statement said.
The Telangana drug control administration (DCA) has imposed a complete ban on the sale of ‘Coldrif’, and inspection drives are being conducted in medical stores across the state to seize existing stocks. Meanwhile, the public health department has issued several advisories for parents on the safe use of cough medicines.
Doctors Warn Against Giving Cough Medicine To Kids Below 2
Meanwhile, doctors are strongly advising parents not to give cough medicine to children below two years of age, warning that it can be life-threatening amid serious concerns over Coldrif. Health officials have warned that most cases of mild cough and cold in children can be managed through simple preventive measures. Administering syrups without medical advice or buying them directly from pharmacists can cause serious side effects.
They have also cautioned that some medical shops tend to sell alternative syrups with similar compositions when stocks of prescribed medicines run out. Such substitutions can be risky for young children. Doctors stress that parents must be extremely cautious and avoid giving any cough syrup to children under six years, especially those under two.
"Use medicines only on a doctor's advice. The American Academy of Paediatrics has long advised against using cough tonics for children below six years of age, and we follow similar guidelines here. Doctors prescribe medication only after assessing a child's height, weight, and overall health condition. Usually, for a mild cough, we suggest saline drops and adequate hydration. For children above two years, very mild and safe syrups can be used, but only under medical supervision," Dr Usharani, paediatrician at Nagarkurnool Government Hospital, said.
"Earlier, the drug codeine was banned. Now, dextromethorphan is being used. But it also carries a risk of affecting the brain. Overuse of antihistamines can make mucus thick, worsening respiratory infections. In fact, coughing is often beneficial as it helps expel mucus from the body. So, there's no need to panic over a mild cough," she explained.
"If the cough becomes severe and affects sleep, medicines like Cetirizine may be used on a doctor's advice. Some syrups can even become addictive. That's why cough medicines should never be given without a doctor's prescription," she warned.
Key Takeaways for Parents
- No cough syrup at all for children under two years.
- For mild symptoms, use saline drops and hydration as advised by doctors.
- Avoid self-medication or buying syrups on a pharmacist’s recommendation.
- Always consult a paediatrician before giving any medicine to children.
MP Bans Two More Cough Syrups
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh FDA has found increased levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) in two more cough syrups, and has begun the process of banning the medicine. The drug controller has ordered the immediate halting of sales and seizures of the concerned cough syrups.
ReLife and Respifresh TR were found to have DEG more than the prescribed standard. While the standard only allows for 0.1%, ReLife contained 0.616% and Respifresh TR contained 1.342%, officials said. "The Drug Controller has ordered the seizure of these medicines and has also ordered a halt to their sale", an official statement states.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting at his residence and ordered the suspension of two drug inspectors, the deputy director of the FDA, and the transfer of a drug controller. He emphasised that strict action would be taken against all those guilty in the Chhindwara case.
"The state government is vigilant and sensitive, and no negligence will be tolerated in matters concerning human life. Accordingly, drug inspector of Chhindwara, Gaurav Sharma, drug inspector of Jabalpur, Sharad Kumar Jain, and deputy director of FDA, Shobhit Koshta, have been suspended, while drug controller Dinesh Maurya has been transferred," the release said, quoting the CM.
Yadav also directed that, along with banning the sale of Coldrif, the existing stock in shops should be seized. A thorough campaign would be conducted to recover the drug from the households of families who have consumed it in Chhindwara and nearby districts.
[With agency inputs]
