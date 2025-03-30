ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Govt Appoints Maninderjit Singh Bedi As New Advocate General

Advocate Maninderjit Singh Bedi was today appointed as the new Advocate General of Punjab after senior Advocate Gurminder Singh resigned from the post.

Advocate Maninderjit Singh Bedi (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 10:30 PM IST

Updated : Mar 30, 2025, 10:40 PM IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday appointed Maninderjit Singh Bedi as the new advocate general after senior advocate Gurminder Singh resigned from the post. A notification regarding advocate Bedi's appointment was issued in the evening.

He is the fourth AG in the AAP government which came to power in March 2022. Gurminder Singh submitted his resignation to the chief minister's office, sources said, adding that he cited his intent to return to private practice.

He was appointed AG in October 2023, replacing senior lawyer Vinod Ghai. Anmol Rattan Sidhu was the first AG in the AAP government and he resigned in July 2022.

