Punjab Govt Appointing Advocate Generals Over Political Considerations, Alleges SAD Gen Secy Bikram Singh Majithia

Chandigarh: General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Bikram Majithia on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Punjab has been appointing advocate generals not on merit but over political considerations.

On the resignation of Advocate General Gurminder Gary, Majithia on his X handle said, "AAP government following in Channi's footsteps. First AG Anmol Ratan, second AG Vinod Ghai, third AG Gurminder Gary's resignation! According to my sources!! Decisions not on merit but on political basis, some compulsions must have been there, you are not a disloyal person!!''

Gary took over as Punjab's Advocate General in October 2023 after the resignation of his predecessor Vinod Ghai who had resigned due to personal reasons. Gary, a senior High Court lawyer had joined the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association in 1989.

Gary is the third Advocate General of the current Punjab Government. After coming to power in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party had appointed Anmol Ratan Sidhu as the Advocate General in 2022. At that time, it was announced that Sidhu would work as the Advocate General of Punjab with a salary of Rs 1 per month, but he was removed over some controversies. After him, Ghai was appointed as the Advocate General of Punjab, but he resigned citing personal reasons. He was succeeded by Gary. However, there is no official confirmation of Gary's resignation at the moment, but Majithia nevertheless has been targeting the state government.

Earlier, Majithia had targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and said, 'No matter how competent the AG is, when the Chief Minister of the state, Bhagwant Mann, is incompetent, then the case... Punjab is already in the ICU... What will the AG think... the case will be lost?' The Punjab government had recently sought resignations from 232 of its law officers. This was described as a general move to restructure the office and increase its efficiency.