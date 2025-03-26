Punjab Govt Announces First Of Its Kind Drug Census In State

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, who presented a Rs 2.36 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, announced the first-ever drug census in the state.

Calling drug addiction in Punjab the “biggest threat” to the progress and prosperity of the state, Cheema said the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government is taking a landmark initiative to effectively fight the war against drugs.

"We have decided to carry out the first-ever 'drug census' in Punjab next year (fiscal). This census will cover every household of Punjab and will collect data to understand the prevalence of drugs, usage of de-addiction centres, etc, besides collecting data on socio-economic status of the people of Punjab," Cheema said.

The Punjab minister said that his government will have to “fight this war not just with force and weapons, but also scientifically through data and analysis”.

He said that an anti-drug campaign was started in Punjab from March 1, 2025, which aims to eradicate drugs from the root. Cheema said that 2136 FIRs have been registered and 3816 drug smugglers have been arrested.

According to the Finance Minister, a drug census will be conducted for the first time in Punjab, so that it can be known how many people are addicted to it. The Punjab government has also allocated a budget of Rs 150 crore for the drug de-addiction efforts.

Rs 110 Crore Set Aside To Stop Drug Trafficking

The Punjab government has also allocated Rs 110 crore to stop drug smuggling. Under the scheme, 5000 BSF Home Guard personnel will be deployed and an anti-drone system will be installed, so that drug smuggling from across the border can be stopped. The Punjab Finance Minister said that drugs were the biggest threat to the progress of Punjab.