Punjab Govt According Top Priority to Health, Education: CM Mann

Issru (Ludhiana): The Punjab government is according top priority to the health and education sectors, and schools and hospitals in the state are being given a facelift, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday. Addressing a gathering here during a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Karnail Singh Issru, Mann said schools have been equipped with latest technology and hospital infrastructure has been improved to ensure best treatment facilities for the people.

'Aam Aadmi Clinics' and 'Schools of Eminence' have transformed the destiny of people of state, an official release quoting Mann said. The chief minister said that while previous government patronised problems like corruption and drugs, his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards them.

The state government has already initiated a crackdown on corrupt elements in the state and corruption has been weeded out of the state, he said. Recalling the sacrifice of freedom fighters, Mann said it is a matter of great pride that Punjabis had played a leading role in the national freedom struggle.

The life and sacrifice of these legendary martyrs are a source of inspiration for all of us, he said. Hailing Karnail Singh Issru as a hero of the Goa Liberation Movement, Mann paid tributes to him and said people will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice.