ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Gangster Kanu Gujjar Arrested After Encounter With Police In Jalandhar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Gangster Kanu Gujjar is a key member of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and sustained bullet injuries on his leg, abdomen and back during an encounter with police. He was arrested and is currently undergoing treatment.

Punjab Gangster Kanu Gujjar Arrested After Police Encounter In Jalandhar
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Jalandhar (Punjab): Notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's close aide, Kanu Gujjar, was arrested following an encounter with police in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Gujjar, wanted in several cases of murder, extortion and robbery, sustained severe injuries in the exchange of fire that broke out with the Jalandhar City Police. Around nine gunshots were fired from both sides during the encounter. Illegal weapons were also recovered from the accused, police said.

According to Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, the accused had started firing at the CIA police party and the latter had retaliated. Fortunately, none of the police personnel were injured in the incident but Gujjar received bullet injuries on his legs, abdomen and back. After this, he was arrested from the spot.

"The arrest and recovery of arms is a huge blow to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and a major achievement for the Jalandhar Police. We will continue to work to dismantle the criminal network and ensure public safety," Sharma said.

After arresting Gujjar, police admitted him to the government hospital, where he is presently undergoing treated. Police said that two weapons were recovered in the initial seizure and six more weapons were seized in the subsequent searches. Recovered weapons included 8 pistols, 55 rounds of bullets and 8 cartridges, they added.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner further said that eight FIRs have already been registered against Gujjar. "With his arrest, a total of 10 associates of this gang have been nabbed and 16 weapons were recovered," Sharma said.

The operation was conducted by a team led by Surinder Singh Kamboj, in-charge of the CIA staff. Police will register a separate FIR in the Sadar police station regarding the encounter very soon.

Read more

Jharkhand: Police Step Up Efforts for Extradition of Gangster Prince Khan: Interpol Alerts UAE

Jalandhar (Punjab): Notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's close aide, Kanu Gujjar, was arrested following an encounter with police in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Gujjar, wanted in several cases of murder, extortion and robbery, sustained severe injuries in the exchange of fire that broke out with the Jalandhar City Police. Around nine gunshots were fired from both sides during the encounter. Illegal weapons were also recovered from the accused, police said.

According to Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, the accused had started firing at the CIA police party and the latter had retaliated. Fortunately, none of the police personnel were injured in the incident but Gujjar received bullet injuries on his legs, abdomen and back. After this, he was arrested from the spot.

"The arrest and recovery of arms is a huge blow to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and a major achievement for the Jalandhar Police. We will continue to work to dismantle the criminal network and ensure public safety," Sharma said.

After arresting Gujjar, police admitted him to the government hospital, where he is presently undergoing treated. Police said that two weapons were recovered in the initial seizure and six more weapons were seized in the subsequent searches. Recovered weapons included 8 pistols, 55 rounds of bullets and 8 cartridges, they added.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner further said that eight FIRs have already been registered against Gujjar. "With his arrest, a total of 10 associates of this gang have been nabbed and 16 weapons were recovered," Sharma said.

The operation was conducted by a team led by Surinder Singh Kamboj, in-charge of the CIA staff. Police will register a separate FIR in the Sadar police station regarding the encounter very soon.

Read more

Jharkhand: Police Step Up Efforts for Extradition of Gangster Prince Khan: Interpol Alerts UAE

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJAB GANGSTER KANU GUJJARENCOUNTER WITH POLICEJALANDHAR POLICEGANGSTER KANU GUJJAR ARRESTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.