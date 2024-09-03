ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Gangster Kanu Gujjar Arrested After Encounter With Police In Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab): Notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's close aide, Kanu Gujjar, was arrested following an encounter with police in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Gujjar, wanted in several cases of murder, extortion and robbery, sustained severe injuries in the exchange of fire that broke out with the Jalandhar City Police. Around nine gunshots were fired from both sides during the encounter. Illegal weapons were also recovered from the accused, police said.

According to Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, the accused had started firing at the CIA police party and the latter had retaliated. Fortunately, none of the police personnel were injured in the incident but Gujjar received bullet injuries on his legs, abdomen and back. After this, he was arrested from the spot.

"The arrest and recovery of arms is a huge blow to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and a major achievement for the Jalandhar Police. We will continue to work to dismantle the criminal network and ensure public safety," Sharma said.

After arresting Gujjar, police admitted him to the government hospital, where he is presently undergoing treated. Police said that two weapons were recovered in the initial seizure and six more weapons were seized in the subsequent searches. Recovered weapons included 8 pistols, 55 rounds of bullets and 8 cartridges, they added.