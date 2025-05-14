Punjab: Four Employees Found Dead in Jorepul Canal Near Khanna-Malerkotla Border

Malerkotla: On May 12, a drowned car was recovered from the Jorepul canal near the Khanna-Malerkotla border in Punjab's Malerkotla district. Four dead bodies were found in the car, whom the police identified as persons who had been missing since the night of May 10.

Police identified the victims as Jatinder Kumar (50), Gopal Krishan (28), Sujan Malik (22), and Gagan, all working at Bharat Auto Car Agency in the district's Sangla village near Dhuri Road.

The disappearance of the employees prompted a police search after their agency and families lost contact with all of them. The Police said that the last traced mobile phone location near the Jorepul canal led to the discovery of the car in the canal.

Divers extracted the vehicle, and Police Post Incharge Harjinder Singh had the bodies sent to the civil hospital in Malerkotla for post-mortem. Police reported that the four were travelling to Haridwar without informing anyone and died in the accident en route.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and awaiting the post-mortem results. The owner of Bharat Auto Agency, citing the agency’s gatekeeper, stated that the employees left together at night without notice. He subsequently filed a police complaint after they could not be reached. Following the discovery, agency staff and family members arrived at the scene. The accident has deeply affected four families and raised questions about the safety of night travel, road conditions, and the circumstances under which the car entered the canal.

The Police said that further investigation will find out the cause of the incident.