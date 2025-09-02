ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Floods: 29 Dead, PM Modi Assures Mann Help, Schools & Colleges Shut Till Sept 3

Floods have worsened situation in Punjab with several low-lying areas and agricultural plots inundated. Drones are delivering essential relief supplies to people.

Flooded road in Punjab (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 2, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST

Chandigarh: Nearly 29 people died and several others were evacuated to safer locations as heavy rainfall lashed Punjab, causing floods in parts of the state.

Prime Minister, who reached Delhi after his four-day visit to Japan and China, spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over phone to review the situation. PM Modi has assured of all possible assistance and support to the state, an official said.

Teams undertaking relief operations (ETV Bharat)

All schools and colleges in Punjab will remain closed till September 3. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Ferozepur today.

More than 1,000 villages have been inundated along with several acres of agricultural plots. As per government data, the torrential rains and floods have hit nearly two lakh people of the state.

In Amritsar, drones have been deployed to deliver relief materials to residents of Ramdas areas submerged due to the overflowing Ravi river. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahni and District Police chief Maninder Singh are monitoring the live footage of the drones.

Vehicles were damaged in rain-related incidents (ETV Bharat)

The Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner has issued an advisory to evacuate people residing in the low-lying areas of Phillaur near Sutlej river. Police have warned residents to be cautious in view of release of water from the Ropar Headworks.

Police station in-charge Bhushan Kumar, who was present at the spot, said due to the rising water level in the Sutlej river, people living near Ropar Headworks have been safely evacuated and an alert has also been issued to people living in nearby areas. Ration is being delivered to people as per need, Kumar said.

The current water level in Bhakra Dam's Gobind Sagar Lake is 1680 feet, three feet below the danger mark, and all the four flood gates have been opened by about four feet each.

The situation of Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot is currently under control with its water level at 524.800 metres, lower than the danger mark of 527 metres. Around 41,000 cusec of water has been directly released into the Ravi river and three spillway gates are kept open to control the water level of the dam.

Meanwhile, a very heavy rainfall alert has been issued in 12 districts of Punjab and moderate rain alert in the remaining places. Among the places on high rain alert are Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar and Patiala.

Govt Data On Punjab Floods So Far:

  • More than 2 lakh people affected by floods and rains.
  • Twelve districts reeling under flood.
  • Around 16,000 people evacuated to safe locations.
  • Three lakh acres of agricultural land inundated and 94,000 hectares of crops damaged.
  • Death toll in rain-related incidents is 29 while three persons have gone missing in Pathankot.
  • Large-scale damage to livestock and houses.
  • More than 1,000 villages affected by flood.

