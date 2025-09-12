ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Floods: CM Mann Vows To Work On A War Footing To Provide Relief To People

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday held a meeting with the deputy commissioners and senior officials to expedite relief and rescue operations in the wake of the floods in the state, officials said.

“We will work on a war footing to provide relief to the affected people,” the chief minister said. Mann, who was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Thursday where he was admitted due to exhaustion and low heart rate, said at the outset of a news conference that he was feeling alright now.

“Back on track,” Mann quipped when asked how he was feeling. The chief minister said he held a meeting with all the deputy commissioners virtually in the presence of several senior government officials.

Disbursal of compensation to the flood-affected people will start within a month, Mann said, hoping that the entire exercise would be completed by Diwali (October 21). He added that orders have already been issued that the data of Special Girdwari (report of survey of losses) should be ready within a month.

The meeting focused on providing medical facilities, compensation and taking concrete measures to tackle the ongoing flood situation in the state. On loss of lives, the chief minister said 55 people have died so far, of which the next of kin of 42 have been provided financial assistance.

The state government is undertaking extensive operations for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit population, Mann said. “A few days ago, I announced Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for the damage caused to crops due to flooding,” he said.

Lashing out at the previous regimes, Mann claimed people still remember the time when they were given cheques of Rs 26 or Rs 40 for the damages suffered due to natural calamities. “Such meagre compensation used to rub salt on the wounds of those who suffered. The affected people had to run from pillar to post, but they never received compensation," Mann claimed.

Lashing out at the BJP and Congress, the chief minister alleged that they were putting the blame on the government as if the floods came "because of Bhagwant Mann or the Aam Aadmi Party".