Punjab Floods: All colleges, Universities To Remain Shut Till September 3

Chandigarh: Amid incessant rainfall across Punjab, the state government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes until September 3.

In a post on X, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains wrote, "Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since last night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till 3rd September 2025 with immediate effect.

"The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities," he added.

The state government on Sunday had extended the closure of all schools till September 3 in the wake of the prevailing flood situation in the state. Earlier, the government had declared holidays in all schools from August 27 to 30. Several districts in Punjab have been witnessing rainfall since Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds for the state, citing the grave flood situation that has devastated large parts of the state.

Punjab is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Mann described the disaster as the "most severe natural calamity in decades", which has already affected nearly 1,000 villages and lakhs of people.

