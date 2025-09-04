Punjab Flood Toll Rises To 37; 1655 Villages Affected, Relief Operations Intensified

ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh: After seven deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Punjab’s flood-hit areas has climbed to 37, officials said on Thursday. The state continues to battle the aftermath of heavy rainfall, which has left thousands displaced and caused extensive damage to crops and infrastructure across several districts.

According to the state government, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur the most affected area of the lot, as 324 villages are impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107), whose villages were significantly impacted by floods.

The Punjab government said that around 1,75,216 hectares of total land have been affected. Gurdaspur was most affected, as 40,169 hectares of crop land were impacted due to heavy rain. Additionally, crop land in Mansa (24967), Sangrur (6560), Fazilika (17786) and Kapurthala (3000) were also affected.

However, villages of SAS Nagar (13), SBS Nagar (44), Moga (29), Roopnagar (05) and Patiala (53) were least affected by floods. While in Malerkotla (32), the less hectares of crop lands were affected due to floods.

Moreover, throwing light on the evacuation of the people, 19,474 people overall have been evacuated, with Amritsar (2734) and Gurdaspur (5581) witnessing the largest number of evacuations. As per the Punjab government, 167 relief camps are under operation, with around 29 relief camps being operated in Barnala.

However, to deal with the floods, the government has stepped up rescue and relief operations across the state. Punjab Police had deployed drones to deliver relief to flood-hit villages in Amritsar. Aditya S Warrier, SP of Amritsar rural police, said that since the last five days, along with SSP Amritsar, Punjab and Haryana police, they have managed to reach various affected areas like Ajnala.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday submitted a detailed report on the flood situation to Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar.