Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema Presents Rs 2.36 Lakh Crore Budget For FY 2025-26

Cheema announced a whopping allocation of Rs 5,598 crore for the health sector, he said was 10 percent more than the previous year.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema Presents Rs 2.36 Crore Budget For FY 2025-26
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday presented Rs 2.36 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, with Rs 5,598 crore allocated for the health sector and Rs 150 crore for fighting drug menace in the state.

Presenting the 'Changing Punjab' budget, his fourth budget for Punjab, Cheema said that the state's GSDP is estimated to increase by 10 percent while the tax revenue has increased by 14 percent. The effective revenue deficit and fiscal deficit are expected to be 2.51 per cent and 3.84 per cent respectively.

Cheema said that the healtcare allocation was 10 percent more than the previous year. A total of 65 lakh families will be covered under the health insurance scheme to avail and insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh, Cheema said adding the first drug census will be held in Punjab next year.

The Finance Minister said that the Health and Welfare Department has established 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab in the last three years with more than 3 crore people benefiting from the facilities. He said that the government will provide health cards to every household for which Rs 778 crore has been allocated.

The Minister said that health has always been one of the top priorities of the AAP government and they are committed to bridging this gap once and for all.

"In the last three years, our government has taken a major step towards universal access to primary healthcare by setting up 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which provide free medical advice, free medicines and free tests to every person. More than 70,000 people get free treatment in Aam Aadmi Clinics and so far these clinics have provided services to more than 3 crore patients".

Rs 150 Crore Allocated For Drug De-addiction Efforts
Cheema said that the government has started a campaign against drugs and Rs 150 crore has been allocated to fight drug addiction in the state in 2025-26.

“After our government came to power, continuous efforts are being made for the last one month. The first drug census will be held in Punjab next year. Apart from this, the government is in action mode to deal with gangsters,” Cheema said.

However, the Finance Minister was silent on giving monthly Rs 1,000 to women which was one of the poll promises of the AAP before coming to power.

'Rangla Punjab Scheme'
Finance Minister Cheema said that under the 'Rangla Punjab' Vision of the AAP government, Rangla Punjab Vikas Yojana will be launched in every district, which will meet the needs of local development. This fund will be spent by the District Deputy Commissioners on the recommendations of MLAs, communities and citizens, he said.

“It will promote development in all sectors including roads, bridges, street lights, clinics, hospitals, schools, water, sanitation. A fund of Rs 585 crore has been allocated for the Rangla Punjab Vikas scheme. Under this scheme, each constituency will get Rs 5 crore, which will directly benefit the common people.

Govt To Purchase 347 e-buses
The Finance Minister said that the Punjab Government will procure 347 e-buses in the financial year 2025-26. In addition, provision has been made for the development of infrastructure of civil bus depots in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar in the financial year 2025-26, he added. (With inputs from agencies)

