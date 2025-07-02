ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Ferozepur Man, Injured In Pak's Aerial Intrusion, Dies

Ferozepur: A 57-year-old man, who was injured when missile debris fell on his home during a Pakistani aerial intrusion here in May, died at a private hospital in Ludhiana, officials said on Wednesday.

Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Khai Pheme Ke village in Punjab's Ferozepur, breathed his last on Tuesday night. He had been on ventilator for the last few days after his condition deteriorated, they said. Lakhwinder, his wife Sukhwinder Kaur (50), and their son Jaswinder Singh (24) had received burn injuries when debris fell on their house, setting the structure and a car on fire, during the India-Pakistani tensions on May 9.

They were initially admitted to a hospital in Ferozepur and were later shifted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. Lakhwinder's wife passed away on May 13, while his son was discharged after treatment. Jaswinder on Wednesday said he has lost everything. "Earlier, I lost my mother and now my father passed away," he said.